State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Home BancShares by 32.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,787 shares of company stock valued at $937,840. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

