State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 332.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,509,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after buying an additional 1,160,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,523.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 72,949 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,542.86%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

