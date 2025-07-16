State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lumentum by 132.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.34. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $362,518.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,904.59. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,706.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.