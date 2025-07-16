State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,421.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 456,891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 310,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.