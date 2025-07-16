State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Price Performance

Novanta stock opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.45. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

