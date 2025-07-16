State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,399 shares of company stock worth $227,646. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

