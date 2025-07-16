State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,021.80. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $67,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,993.60. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,761. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $61.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

