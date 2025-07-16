State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 0.93.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

