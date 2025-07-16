State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,500. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.9%

CRUS stock opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.