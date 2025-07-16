State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $145.59.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

