State of Michigan Retirement System Has $595,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 151.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Synaptics had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

