State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. The trade was a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

