State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.4%

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

