State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Spire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 77.34%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

