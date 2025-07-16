State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

VLY opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

