State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $84,277.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,842.25. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $146,907.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,715.25. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

