State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,828.50. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $515,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,027.38. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,597 shares of company stock worth $6,517,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

