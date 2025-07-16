State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,300 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.76.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

