State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,853,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,659 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $135,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 208,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

