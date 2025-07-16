State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

