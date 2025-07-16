State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 26,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 31.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.0%

SAIC opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

