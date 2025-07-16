Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,626 Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.59% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 73.50%.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.