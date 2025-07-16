Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 8,476 Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 1.2%

BATS:HSRT opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $39.38.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.