Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 111,262.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $4,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.4%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 227.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.