Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,190,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $2,080.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,919.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,938.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

