Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $284,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $254.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.71 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

