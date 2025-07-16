Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.