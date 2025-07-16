Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GPC opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $149.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

