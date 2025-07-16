Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,134 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.71.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.