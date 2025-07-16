Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 472 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $971.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $146.21.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

