Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 757 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Humana were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Humana by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.89. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.