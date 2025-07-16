Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 944 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 359.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -67.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

