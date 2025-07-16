Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 404.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,031 shares of company stock valued at $94,584,086 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $236.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $248.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.