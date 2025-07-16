Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,499,000 after buying an additional 2,641,564 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after buying an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,724,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE LUV opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

