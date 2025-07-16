Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $172.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

