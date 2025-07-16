T-Mobile US (TMUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $243.73. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.