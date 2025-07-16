Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

