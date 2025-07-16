Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,420. The trade was a 71.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $2,240,292.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,881.24. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,821 over the last 90 days. 37.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 99.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

