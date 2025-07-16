Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TDY stock opened at $535.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $391.58 and a one year high of $542.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

