Teradyne (TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $649.02 million for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.640 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

