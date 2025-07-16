The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.60.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company.

MSGS opened at $204.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.67 and a beta of 0.79. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average of $200.36.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 30,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

