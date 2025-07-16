The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.86.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 690,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,432.56. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3,309.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.39 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

