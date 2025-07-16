ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Jeff Kopman Sells 470,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Kopman sold 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $40,420.00.

Jeff Kopman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Jeff Kopman sold 425,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $42,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Jeff Kopman sold 500 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $52.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeff Kopman purchased 70,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,612.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Jeff Kopman acquired 19,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $2,090.00.

ThreeD Capital Stock Performance

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

