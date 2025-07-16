TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in TKO Group by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,967 shares in the company, valued at $33,429,830.82. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

