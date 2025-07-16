TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Trading Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) were up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 239,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 696,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.
