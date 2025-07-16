Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – July 13th

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital, Cleanspark, Riot Platforms, IREN, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, and Cipher Mining are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant revenue from Bitcoin-related activities—such as mining, trading platforms, or holding BTC on their balance sheets. By buying these stocks, investors can gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and industry developments without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,696,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,253,627. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,689,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,991,296. Cleanspark has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,241,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,754,150. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,452,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,490. IREN has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,263,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,519,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 3.11. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,801,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 6.71. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,021,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,294,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.72. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

