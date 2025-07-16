Top Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – July 13th

Get alerts:

Adobe, Alibaba Group, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating, distributing or monetizing content and services over digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks, online news sites and digital advertising networks. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the growth of internet-based entertainment, information and advertising ecosystems driven by rising digital consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.35. 3,545,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,173. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,017,973. The company has a market capitalization of $254.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,166. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 157.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

See Also