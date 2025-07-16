Top Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 13th

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, GameSquare, and Sphere Entertainment are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and marketing firms that support professional gaming. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growing audience and revenue streams—such as sponsorships, media rights, and merchandise—generated by esports events. Performance of esports stocks often correlates with industry trends like viewership growth, game releases, and adoption of new technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. 4,623,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,649. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.42. 170,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,250. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average of $200.57.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.99. 163,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,037. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of GameSquare stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 11,710,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,030. GameSquare has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.94. 290,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

