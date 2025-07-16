Top Financial Stocks To Research – July 13th

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, Visa, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. These companies earn revenue through interest income, fees, underwriting, trading and investment management services. Because their profitability depends heavily on interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory policies, financial stocks often show heightened sensitivity to economic cycles and monetary-policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $387.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,560,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average of $246.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $395.50.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,149,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $16.15 on Friday, hitting $186.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,163,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,045,640. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14,758.18. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $303.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,789,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,876. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.52 and a 200 day moving average of $440.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V traded down $8.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.71. 7,577,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,520. The firm has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day moving average is $342.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.78. 7,378,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,369. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $475.77. 4,412,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.32.

