Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 432,990 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 432,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $2,654,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,334,447 shares in the company, valued at $578,270,160.11. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $3,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,648,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $2,430,000.00.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V3 Holding Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $452,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,318,000 after buying an additional 1,189,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 924,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after buying an additional 218,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,753,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 503,694 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.